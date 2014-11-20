U.S.-based Japanese stock funds add $1 bln over week-Lipper

NEW YORK, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds added $1 billion into Japanese equity funds in the week ended Nov. 19, posting a fourth straight week of net inflows, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Stock funds overall attracted $571 million in new cash. Stock mutual funds posted $122 million of inflows, while stock exchange-traded funds attracted $449 million in new cash.

Taxable bond funds attracted inflows of $1.5 billion, for their ninth straight week of inflows. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez)