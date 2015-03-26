FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S.-based stock funds attract $5.7 bln in latest week -Lipper
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 26, 2015 / 9:00 PM / in 3 years

U.S.-based stock funds attract $5.7 bln in latest week -Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds committed $5.7 billion to stock funds in the week ended March 25, marking their seventh straight week of inflows, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Funds that specialize in non-domestic stocks attracted most of the inflows at $4.9 billion, while funds that specialize in U.S. stocks attracted $816 million. Funds that specialize in European stocks attracted $1 billion to mark their ninth straight week of inflows.

Taxable bond funds attracted $2.6 billion to mark their second straight week of inflows.

Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.