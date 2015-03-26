FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-U.S.-based stock funds attract $5.7 bln in latest week -Lipper
Sections
Featured
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
North Korea
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 26, 2015 / 9:17 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S.-based stock funds attract $5.7 bln in latest week -Lipper

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds detail on mutual fund and ETF fund flows, table; byline)
    By Sam Forgione
    NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds
committed $5.7 billion to stock funds in the week ended March
25, marking their seventh straight week of inflows, data from
Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. 
    The inflows into stock funds were all in exchange-traded
funds largely traded by hedge funds and other institutional
investors. U.S.-based stock ETFs had $7.3 billion of net inflows
and U.S.-based stock mutual funds posted $1.6 billion of cash
withdrawals. 
    "Flows activity this week reflected two views of the world:
the retail mom-and-pop side sees four out of five down days on
the Dow and sells, the ETF community sees the same down days and
buys. They are buying on the dip," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of
Lipper Americas Research.
    Taxable bond funds attracted $2.6 billion to mark their
second straight week of inflows. Riskier high-yield junk bond
funds posted $856 million of inflows, the first inflows in three
weeks, according to Lipper.     
    Funds that specialize in European stocks attracted $1
billion to mark their ninth straight week of inflows. 
    The insatiable appetite for European equities has been
spurred by the European Central Bank's 1 trillion euro
government bond-buying program, which began in early March.
    Overall, funds that specialize in non-domestic stocks
attracted most of the inflows at $4.9 billion, while funds that
specialize in U.S. stocks attracted $816 million. 
    
    The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
    
 Sector               Flow Chg     % Assets  Assets      Count
                      ($Bil)                 ($Bil)      
 All Equity Funds     5.670        0.11      5,245.477   11,496
 Domestic Equities    0.816        0.02      3,780.223   8,263
 Non-Domestic         4.854        0.33      1,465.254   3,233
 Equities                                                
 All Taxable Bond     2.591        0.11      2,329.410   5,995
 Funds                                                   
 All Money Market     13.018       0.55      2,367.414   1,272
 Funds                                                   
 All Municipal Bond   0.582        0.17      348.120     1,462
 Funds                                                   
 
 (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and David
Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.