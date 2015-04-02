FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S.-based stock funds post biggest outflows since early Jan. -Lipper
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 2, 2015 / 9:01 PM / 2 years ago

U.S.-based stock funds post biggest outflows since early Jan. -Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 2 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $11.2 billion out of stock funds in the week ended April 1, marking their biggest outflows since early January, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks accounted for all of the total outflows with $12.8 billion in withdrawals, while funds that specialize in non-U.S. shares attracted $1.6 billion in new cash.

Taxable bond funds attracted $2.5 billion to mark their third straight week of inflows. Money market funds posted $30.4 billion in outflows to mark their biggest withdrawals since mid-April 2014. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.