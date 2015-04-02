FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-U.S.-based stock funds post biggest outflows since early January - Lipper
#Funds News
April 2, 2015 / 10:21 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S.-based stock funds post biggest outflows since early January - Lipper

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds quote from head of research services at Lipper; byline)
    By Sam Forgione
    NEW YORK, April 2 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds
pulled $11.2 billion out of stock funds in the week ended April
1, marking their biggest outflows since early January, data from
Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. 
    Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks accounted for all of
the total outflows with $12.8 billion in withdrawals but that
number was offset with inflows from funds which specialize in
non-U.S. shares that attracted $1.6 billion in new cash.
    Tom Roseen, head of research services at Lipper, said
institutional investors were net redeemers of domestic equity
funds, pulling money out of the so-called macro group for the
first week in three. 
    "However, the dovish comments by the People's Bank of China
and the European Central Bank's commitment to its
quantitative-easing plans emboldened authorized participants to
be net purchasers of non-domestic equity funds."    
    Roseen noted Chinese stocks closed at an almost seven-year
high after the PBOC hinted it was willing to apply more monetary
easing if the economy remained soft. 
    Taxable bond funds attracted $2.5 billion to mark their
third straight week of inflows. Riskier U.S.-based high-yield
"junk" bond funds attracted $315 million of inflows, their
second straight week of inflows, according to Lipper data. 
    On the opposite end of the credit spectrum, safer U.S.-based
government-Treasury funds posted $515 million of net inflows,
Lipper added.    
    Money market funds posted $30.4 billion in outflows to mark
their biggest withdrawals since mid-April 2014.
    
    The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
        
 Sector            Flow Chg ($Bil)  % Assets  Assets     Count
                                              ($Bil)     
 All Equity Funds  -11.196          -0.21     5,231.939  11,518
 Domestic          -12.758          -0.34     3,774.979  8,278
 Equities                                                
 Non-Domestic      1.562            0.11      1,456.960  3,240
 Equities                                                
 All Taxable Bond  2.483            0.11      2,335.178  5,989
 Funds                                                   
 All Money Market  -30.441          -1.29     2,327.158  1,276
 Funds                                                   
 All Municipal     -0.301           -0.09     348.124    1,467
 Bond Funds                                              
 
 (Reporting by Sam Forgione, editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Diane Craft)

