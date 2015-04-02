UPDATE 1-U.S.-based stock funds post biggest outflows since early January - Lipper

(Adds quote from head of research services at Lipper; byline) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, April 2 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $11.2 billion out of stock funds in the week ended April 1, marking their biggest outflows since early January, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks accounted for all of the total outflows with $12.8 billion in withdrawals but that number was offset with inflows from funds which specialize in non-U.S. shares that attracted $1.6 billion in new cash. Tom Roseen, head of research services at Lipper, said institutional investors were net redeemers of domestic equity funds, pulling money out of the so-called macro group for the first week in three. "However, the dovish comments by the People's Bank of China and the European Central Bank's commitment to its quantitative-easing plans emboldened authorized participants to be net purchasers of non-domestic equity funds." Roseen noted Chinese stocks closed at an almost seven-year high after the PBOC hinted it was willing to apply more monetary easing if the economy remained soft. Taxable bond funds attracted $2.5 billion to mark their third straight week of inflows. Riskier U.S.-based high-yield "junk" bond funds attracted $315 million of inflows, their second straight week of inflows, according to Lipper data. On the opposite end of the credit spectrum, safer U.S.-based government-Treasury funds posted $515 million of net inflows, Lipper added. Money market funds posted $30.4 billion in outflows to mark their biggest withdrawals since mid-April 2014. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg ($Bil) % Assets Assets Count ($Bil) All Equity Funds -11.196 -0.21 5,231.939 11,518 Domestic -12.758 -0.34 3,774.979 8,278 Equities Non-Domestic 1.562 0.11 1,456.960 3,240 Equities All Taxable Bond 2.483 0.11 2,335.178 5,989 Funds All Money Market -30.441 -1.29 2,327.158 1,276 Funds All Municipal -0.301 -0.09 348.124 1,467 Bond Funds (Reporting by Sam Forgione, editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Diane Craft)