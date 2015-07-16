FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract $2.6 bln in latest week -Lipper
July 16, 2015 / 9:40 PM / 2 years ago

U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract $2.6 bln in latest week -Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $2.6 billion into taxable bond funds in the week ended July 15, marking the funds’ second straight week of inflows, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

High-yield bond funds attracted $1.2 billion to mark their biggest inflows since early April. Funds that specialize in U.S. Treasuries also attracted $1.2 billion to mark their fourth straight week of demand.

Stock funds posted $844 million in outflows after attracting a massive $14.1 billion of inflows the prior week. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chris Reese)

