Pimco Total Return Fund suffers $7.5 bln outflow in July -Morningstar
#Market News
August 2, 2013 / 4:10 PM / in 4 years

Pimco Total Return Fund suffers $7.5 bln outflow in July -Morningstar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Bill Gross’s Pimco Total Return Fund, the world’s largest mutual fund, suffered outflows of $7.5 billion in July after investors pulled a record sum from the fund in June, data from Morningstar showed on Friday.

The latest outflows marked the third straight month of withdrawals from the Pimco Total Return Fund, which now has roughly $262 billion in assets, Morningstar said.

Investors also pulled about $137 million from the Pimco Total Return Exchange-Traded Fund In July, after June outflows of $512 million from the fund.

The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund run by Jeffrey Gundlach, meanwhile, suffered outflows of $580 million in July after seeing its first monthly outflow of $1.2 billion in June, Morningstar data showed.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
