Global equity mutual funds, ETFs post $88 bln inflows in 2015 -TrimTabs

NEW YORK, April 21 (Reuters) - Global equity mutual funds and exchange-traded funds attracted $88.3 billion of net inflows so far in 2015, TrimTabs Investment Research said on Tuesday.

TrimTabs said strong investor interest in non-U.S. equities is broadening from Europe and Japan into emerging markets. “Heady gains in Chinese stocks are attracting loads of American money,” said David Santschi, Chief Executive Officer of TrimTabs. “ETFs focused on Chinese stocks shot up 14 percent in the past month.”