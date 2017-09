April 28 (Reuters) - Global equity mutual funds and exchange-traded funds attracted $31.8 billion of net inflows in April through Friday, TrimTabs Investment Research said on Tuesday, putting them on track to surpass the record inflow of $34.8 billion in March.

U.S. equity mutual funds and exchange-traded funds have posted net withdrawals of $15.4 billion this month through April 24. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)