UPDATE 1-Global equity mutual funds, ETFs post $31.8 bln April inflows -TrimTabs

(Adds quotes from TrimTabs analyst)

NEW YORK, April 28 (Reuters) - Global equity mutual funds and exchange-traded funds showed $31.8 billion of net inflows in April through Friday, TrimTabs Investment Research said on Tuesday, putting them on track to surpass the record inflow of $34.8 billion in March.

U.S. equity mutual funds and exchange-traded funds have posted net withdrawals of $15.4 billion this month through April 24.

“Equity flows shifted into emerging markets recently as investors chased the monster rally in China,” said Winston Chua, analyst at TrimTabs. “Interest in Europe cooled off in recent days, and investors still want nothing to do with the U.S.”

In a research note, TrimTabs said U.S. equity mutual funds and U.S. equity exchange-traded funds suffered outflows in April, losing $9.6 billion and $5.8 billion, respectively.

U.S. equity exchange-traded funds posted outflows in four of the past five weeks. The trailing one-month flow reached a 14-month low of negative $27.6 billion on April 20.

“Investors are fleeing U.S. equity funds this month even though they have delivered positive returns, rising 1.9 percent,” noted Chua. Still, they have lagged their global counterparts, which are up 5.3 percent. “The heavy selling of U.S. funds amid positive returns bodes well for U.S. equities.” (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Nick Zieminski)