FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bond funds have lost $6.2 bln so far this month - TrimTabs
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 11, 2013 / 5:56 PM / 4 years ago

Bond funds have lost $6.2 bln so far this month - TrimTabs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Bond mutual funds and bond exchange-traded funds have lost $6.2 billion so far in August, continuing a trend this summer where investors favor stocks over bonds, research provider TrimTabs Investment Research said on Sunday.

While bond funds redeemed $84.3 billion in June and July, they have lost $6.2 billion through Aug. 6, TrimTabs said.

On the equity side, investors have begun favoring offshore stocks, it said, and equity mutual funds and exchange-traded funds have gained $9.9 billion through Aug. 6.

The moves came as the U.S. Federal Reserve is buying $85 billion per month in mortgage-backed and Treasury securities in an effort to keep long-term rates down and bolster the economic recovery.

“Soothing words from Federal Reserve officials that the Fed will not take away the punch bowl anytime soon were apparently all investors needed to resume reaching for yield,” TrimTabs CEO David Santschi said in a report to clients.

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said in June the U.S. central bank could start scaling back that program later this year, with an eye toward ending them altogether by mid-2014, when the U.S. unemployment rate is expected to be around 7 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.