ValueAct Capital's Ubben touts Willis Group as buy idea
September 17, 2013 / 6:38 PM / 4 years ago

ValueAct Capital's Ubben touts Willis Group as buy idea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Ubben, chief executive of ValueAct Capital, recommended global insurance broker Willis Group Holdings PLC as a buy idea at the Value Investing Congress Tuesday.

Speaking at the investment conference in New York City, Ubben said that the company benefits from a new chief executive and a secularly growing industry. Dominic Casserley became CEO of Willis in Jan. 2013.

Ubben, whose firm took a $2 billion stake in Microsoft Corp earlier this year, declined to comment on the company. “I can’t really talk about Microsoft because we are in the middle of stuff,” Ubben said.

