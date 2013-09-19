FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-U.S.-based stock funds have $18.1 bln inflows in latest week -Lipper
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 19, 2013 / 9:31 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S.-based stock funds have $18.1 bln inflows in latest week -Lipper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Investors in funds based in the United States poured $18.1 billion into stock funds in the latest week as global markets rallied on expectations the Federal Reserve would maintain its easy money policies, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The inflows into stock funds over the week ended Sept. 18 were the biggest since early January.

U.S. shares surged to record highs on Wednesday, the last day of Lipper’s reporting period, after the Fed said it would maintain the pace of its $85 billion in monthly bond purchases and await more evidence of solid economic growth.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 stock index and the Dow Jones Industrial average hit record highs after the Fed decision. Global equity markets also gained after former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers on Sunday withdrew from consideration to be the next Fed chairman.

The MSCI world equity index rose 1.6 percent over the reporting period, while the S&P 500 index rose 2.2 percent.

Taxable bond funds, meanwhile, attracted $1.4 billion over the weekly period, marking the biggest inflows into the funds in eight weeks. Yields on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes fell over the weekly period ahead of the Fed meeting, and plunged 17 basis points following the decision. As yields fall, prices rise.

Among all categories of taxable bond funds, riskier high-yield junk bond funds took in $1.4 billion in the latest week.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.