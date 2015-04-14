FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Global equity funds inflows tracking to record - TrimTabs
April 14, 2015 / 3:20 PM / 2 years ago

Global equity funds inflows tracking to record - TrimTabs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 14 (Reuters) - Global equity mutual and exchange-traded funds have so far this year pulled in net inflows of $81.5 billion, putting them on track to beat a four-month record high of $86 billion set nine year ago, TrimTabs Investment Research said on Tuesday.

Global equity mutual funds and ETFs surged to a record $34.8 billion in March, edging past the previous monthly record of $34.4 billion in January 2013, TrimTabs data showed.

These funds raked in $14.8 billion this month through Friday, and look likely to have the best four-month run of inflows since December 2005 through March 2006.

“U.S. investors continue to follow the printing presses into European and Japanese equities,” said David Santschi, chief executive officer of TrimTabs. “A record that has been held for nine years is almost sure to fall.”

Buying has been heaviest among European funds, Santschi said.

Reporting By Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Ted Botha

