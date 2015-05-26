Allianz's El-Erian says greater likelihood of Greece 'accident'-CNBC

May 26 (Reuters) - Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz SE, said Tuesday the likelihood of an “accident” involving Greece’s debts had increased to a 55-60 percent probability.

“I think the probability of an accident is now somewhat higher. I don’t think we can just muddle through forever on Greece,” El-Erian told cable television network CNBC.

El-Erian said, while an accident involving Greece was not threatening to the euro zone economy, it would induce the European Central Bank to further loosen monetary policy.