David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital up 4.3 percent in April -- sources
May 1, 2014 / 3:55 PM / 3 years ago

David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital up 4.3 percent in April -- sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital Inc. posted returns of 4.3 percent in April, bringing its year-to-date gain to 3.1 percent, according to sources familiar with the hedge fund on Thursday.

Greenlight said in a letter last week that the $10 billion hedge fund has started shorting a group of momentum stocks.

“There is a clear consensus that we are witnessing our second tech bubble in 15 years,” Greenlight said. “In our view, the current bubble is an echo of the previous tech bubble, but with fewer larger capitalization stocks and much less public enthusiasm.”

A spokesman for Greenlight declined to comment. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)

