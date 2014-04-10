DoubleLine's Gundlach: Global economy could see 'deflationary scare' again

April 10 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive and chief investment officer of DoubleLine Capital, said on Thursday the global economy could potentially see a “deflationary scare” again and added that he likes gold as a diversifier.

Speaking at an annual DoubleLine event in New York, Gundlach said: “In Europe, the inflation rate is falling. In the United States  the inflation rate is lower than it was in 2011.”

Gundlach, who helps manage approximately $49 billion in assets, added: “I continue to believe that there is more deflation in the world than most people appreciate.” (Reporting By Sam Forgione and Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)