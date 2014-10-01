FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine Funds see 8th straight month of inflows
Sections
Featured
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Exchange-traded funds
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 1, 2014 / 6:25 PM / 3 years ago

Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine Funds see 8th straight month of inflows

Jennifer Ablan

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach’s DoubleLine Funds, an investment firm that has been a major rival of Pimco, had its eighth consecutive month of inflows in September, with net inflows of $1.65 billion, more than double the amount the previous month.

DoubleLine Capital, based in Los Angeles, said on Wednesday its flagship DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund ended September with net inflows of $1.32 billion, compared with $562 million in August, bringing the fund’s net inflow so far this year to $3.79 billion.

DoubleLine’s overall inflow of net $1.65 billion in September compares with net inflows of $697 million in August, DoubleLine said in a press release. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.