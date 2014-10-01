Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine Funds see 8th straight month of inflows

NEW YORK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach’s DoubleLine Funds, an investment firm that has been a major rival of Pimco, had its eighth consecutive month of inflows in September, with net inflows of $1.65 billion, more than double the amount the previous month.

DoubleLine Capital, based in Los Angeles, said on Wednesday its flagship DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund ended September with net inflows of $1.32 billion, compared with $562 million in August, bringing the fund’s net inflow so far this year to $3.79 billion.

DoubleLine’s overall inflow of net $1.65 billion in September compares with net inflows of $697 million in August, DoubleLine said in a press release. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Diane Craft)