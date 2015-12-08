FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DoubleLine's Gundlach says 'real carnage' in junk bonds ahead of Fed
December 8, 2015 / 10:17 PM / 2 years ago

DoubleLine's Gundlach says 'real carnage' in junk bonds ahead of Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach, the widely followed investor who runs DoubleLine Capital, said on a webcast Tuesday that the junk bond market has come under severe selling pressure ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting next week.

“We are looking at real carnage in the junk bond market,” Gundlach said. Gundlach also said it was too early to buy high-yield junk bonds and energy debt. “I don’t like things when they go down every single day.” (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish)

