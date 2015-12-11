FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gundlach says 'never just one cockroach' in any kind of credit meltdown
December 11, 2015 / 8:20 PM / 2 years ago

Gundlach says 'never just one cockroach' in any kind of credit meltdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach, the widely followed investor who runs DoubleLine Capital, warned Friday the crumbling credit markets could expose more fund debacles such as Third Avenue Management’s junk bond fund and that the Federal Reserve should take note of deteriorating financial conditions.

“I’d have to believe that if they met today that they wouldn’t raise rates. Now maybe things will get better,” ahead of next week’s Fed meeting, Gundlach told Reuters in a telephone interview. “I mean, Wow. Look at the chart of JNK (The SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF). It’s accelerating to the downside.” (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Diane Craft)

