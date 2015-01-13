DoubleLine's Gundlach- oil fall could lead to 'true collapse' in US capex

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - DoubleLine Capital’s Jeffrey Gundlach said on Tuesday there is a possibility of a “true collapse” in U.S. capital expenditures and hiring if the price of oil stays at its current level.

Gundlach, who correctly predicted government bond yields would plunge in 2014, said on his annual outlook webcast that 35 percent of Standard & Poor’s capital expenditures comes from the energy sector and if oil remains around the $45-plus level or drops further, capital expenditures could “fall to zero.”

Brent crude approached a near six-year low on Tuesday as the United Arab Emirates defended OPEC’s decision not to cut output and traders wondered when a six-month-long price rout might end.

Brent has fallen as low as just above $45 a barrel, near a six-year low, having averaged $110 between 2011 and 2013. Contracts for delivery in December are above $56. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish)