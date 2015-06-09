FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DoubleLine's Gundlach says odds Fed will hike rates in Dec under 50 pct
June 9, 2015 / 9:10 PM / 2 years ago

DoubleLine's Gundlach says odds Fed will hike rates in Dec under 50 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 9 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of investment firm DoubleLine Capital, said on Tuesday he still believes the U.S. Federal Reserve will probably not raise interest rates this year, in part because of a lack of wage inflation.

Gundlach, reiterating his Federal Reserve call first made in early May, said on a client webcast that odds of a Fed rate increase in December are less than 50 percent and under 30 percent in September.

Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese

