FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Questrom said Ackman did what was right for J.C. Penney board -CNBC
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 13, 2013 / 4:01 PM / in 4 years

Questrom said Ackman did what was right for J.C. Penney board -CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Former J.C. Penney chief executive Allen Questrom said Tuesday that activist investor William Ackman did what was right for the company’s board, CNBC reported.

Ackman, whose Pershing Square Capital Management is J.C. Penney’s largest shareholder with about 18 percent of the company, demanded the ouster of Chairman Thomas Engibous and interim Chief Executive Myron Ullman late last week.

Ackman has resigned from the company’s board. Questrom also said that Ronald Tysoe will be good for the company’s board, CNBC said.

J.C. Penney has said that Tysoe will serve on multiple committees, including the finance and planning and human resources and compensation committees.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.