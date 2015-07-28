FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Omega's Cooperman says would not buy energy shares aggressively -CNBC
July 28, 2015

Omega's Cooperman says would not buy energy shares aggressively -CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 28 (Reuters) - Leon Cooperman, chief executive of hedge fund Omega Advisors, said on Tuesday that he would not buy energy shares aggressively given the current situation in China.

“I would not want to be buying aggressively into oil. I’d be looking elsewhere,” Cooperman told cable television network CNBC, citing concerns over China. He said his hedge fund still owned shares in a few energy companies.

Chinese major stock indexes closed down more than 8.5 percent Monday. The Shanghai market benchmark closed 1.7 percent lower on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

