Long-short equity funds had $7.3 bln outflows in January, largest since 2009
February 19, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 3 years ago

Long-short equity funds had $7.3 bln outflows in January, largest since 2009

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Hedge funds attracted $1.19 billion in January, bringing the industry’s total assets under management to $3.033 trillion, according to research firm eVestment on Thursday.

eVestment said in a report that the flow of investor assets was nearly flat on a net basis in January, but there were elevated redemptions and allocations occurring across major strategies.

Long-short equity funds experienced their largest cash outflow since December 2009, losing $7.3 billion, eVestment said. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

