Hayman's Bass says firm is challenging worst drug patents -CNBC

NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Kyle Bass, founder of hedge fund Hayman Capital Management, told CNBC on Tuesday that his firm was challenging the worst drug patents in the system and that global gross domestic product growth would slow more than expected.

Hayman Capital is campaigning to wipe out certain drug patents.

Bass also said that Asia was entering a non-performing loans cycle and cited a 400 percent increase in Chinese bank assets since 2007. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)