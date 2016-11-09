FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Carl Icahn says bought shares overnight on declines -CNBC
November 9, 2016 / 6:05 PM / 10 months ago

Carl Icahn says bought shares overnight on declines -CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn told CNBC on Wednesday that he bought stocks in the overnight market on declines and that Donald Trump's U.S. presidential election win was a "step in the right direction" for the U.S. economy.

"I saw that market going down like insanity, and I personally don't believe that Trump is bad for the market necessarily, so I left and went home and I bought a lot of stock in the overnight market," Icahn said. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chris Reese)

