FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carl Icahn says high-yield 'junk' bond market in a bubble - CNBC
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 21, 2014 / 9:56 PM / 3 years ago

Carl Icahn says high-yield 'junk' bond market in a bubble - CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn said on Tuesday he thinks the high-yield “junk” bond market is still in a bubble despite the asset class’s recent selloff.

“I think the high-yield market is in a bubble,” Icahn told CNBC television. “We do a very arcane product, we buy the CDS (credit default swaps), the insurance, and we buy the CDS on the high-yield versus the Treasuries - the five-year Treasuries. It doesn’t mean I‘m right; in fact I‘m losing money on it right now. But I think that that is a no-brainer also.”

High-yield corporate bond spreads widened out to 5.08 percentage points over comparable U.S. Treasuries last week, up from a modest 3.35 percentage points as recently as June. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan and Sam Forgione)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.