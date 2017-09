NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund, which Bill Gross started managing in October, attracted an estimated $769 million in November, bringing assets to over $1 billion, according to Morningstar data on Monday.

Janus Capital Group posted overall inflows of $680 million in November, with various funds suffering outflows, Morningstar said. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Alden Bentley)