Bill Gross says slow unwind of zero rates will support US stocks, bonds
January 29, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

Bill Gross says slow unwind of zero rates will support US stocks, bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Bill Gross, the closely watched bond investor, on Thursday said the Federal Reserve will begin to raise U.S. interest rates slowly this year to normalize distortions in the financial markets but that bonds and equities won’t be vulnerable to huge sell-offs.

Gross, who oversees the Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund, said the Fed “seem to now appreciate the hole that they have dug by allowing interest rates to go too low for too long. Despite reasonable growth, some of them recognize the system’s distortion if only because inflation is going down, not up, in the process.” (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
