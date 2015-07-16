FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fuss of Loomis Sayles says Fed could delay rate hikes till 2016
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 16, 2015 / 8:10 PM / 2 years ago

Fuss of Loomis Sayles says Fed could delay rate hikes till 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - Bond veteran Dan Fuss, vice chairman of investment firm Loomis Sayles, said on Thursday that it was still highly likely the Federal Reserve could delay raising rates until early next year.

Fuss spoke a day after Fed Chair Janet Yellen reinforced market expectations that the Fed was preparing to raise U.S. interest rates this year, possibly as soon as September.

On Wednesday, the top U.S. central banker said in testimony prepared for Congress that the Fed remains poised for a rate hike, with labor markets expected to steadily improve and turmoil abroad unlikely to knock the U.S. economy off track.

Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Christian Plumb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.