NEW YORK, March 12 (Reuters) - Kase Capital Managing Director Whitney Tilson, who is short Lumber Liquidator shares, said on Thursday that Lumber Liquidators’ conference call was “a continuation of the company’s campaign of distraction and deception.”

Tilson says Lumber Liquidators “is using improper test methods” to determine proper formaldehyde levels of its flooring products. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan, Editing by Franklin Paul)