Marcato's McGuire says shared BNY Mellon view with Trian -CNBC
March 10, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 3 years ago

Marcato's McGuire says shared BNY Mellon view with Trian -CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 10 (Reuters) - Mick McGuire, head of activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management LP, said Tuesday that he had shared his firm’s view on Bank of New York Mellon Corp. with fellow shareholder Trian Fund Management.

McGuire, who sent a letter to BNY Mellon on Tuesday calling for the company to replace its chief executive, told cable television network CNBC: “We have shared our point of view with Trian.”

Trian said in June that it had built a $1 billion stake in BNY Mellon, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (Reporting by Sam Forgione; editing by Andrew Hay)

