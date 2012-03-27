FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Icahn forgiving toward MF Global
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 27, 2012 / 9:37 PM / 6 years ago

Icahn forgiving toward MF Global

Sam Forgione

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Carl Icahn told CNBC on Tuesday that he is not concerned about his losses from the bankruptcy of futures firm MF Global.

Icahn, chairman of Icahn Enterprises, said, “For our portfolio and for our capital, it wasn’t a big thing.”

Regarding the role of Jon Corzine, who headed the firm, Icahn said that he likes Corzine and that the collapse was “probably an honest thing that happened.”

Corzine - formerly a CEO of Goldman Sachs, a U.S. senator and then a governor of New Jersey - oversaw the risky trades on European sovereign debt that helped bring down the firm. MF Global filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 31.

Key officers at MF Global were scheduled to appear before Congress again on Wednesday for questioning on the status of lost client funds. The Congressional panel is looking into whether MF Global deliberately dipped into client money to help pay off some of its obligations during its waning days.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.