8 months ago
Omega's Cooperman says firm's assets have shrunk to $3.4 bln - CNBC
January 5, 2017 / 5:52 PM / 8 months ago

Omega's Cooperman says firm's assets have shrunk to $3.4 bln - CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Hedge fund investor Leon Cooperman, the chief executive of Omega Advisors, told CNBC on Thursday his firm's assets had shrunk to $3.4 billion after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's insider trading charges.

Cooperman told the television network that he was surprised at the SEC's destructive power.

Cooperman, whose firm invested roughly $10.7 billion about two years ago, also said his firm owned shares of Amazon <AMZN.O, Facebook and that Alphabet shares made up about 4 percent of the fund's assets. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

