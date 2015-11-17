FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REUTERS SUMMIT-Prudential's Peters: 80 pct chance of Dec. rate hike
November 17, 2015 / 9:06 PM / 2 years ago

REUTERS SUMMIT-Prudential's Peters: 80 pct chance of Dec. rate hike

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Gregory Peters, who helps manage more than $565 billion of assets at Prudential Fixed Income, on Tuesday assigned an 80 percent chance the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise benchmark interest rates in December, and faulted the central bank for not having done so in September.

Speaking at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in New York, Peters said the Fed made a “policy mistake” by teasing investors about a rate hike without implementing one, though its members’ subsequent public statements may have been intended to help markets price in an eventual increase.

“That overhang is more detrimental,” he said, referring to the unfulfilled threat of going through with a rate hike. “It’s like being a kid: When you’re constantly being threatened, the punishment ultimately doesn’t work that well.”

Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Ross Kerber in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.