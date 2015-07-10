FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pimco Total Return Fund more than doubles U.S. gov't-related holdings
July 10, 2015 / 9:33 PM / 2 years ago

Pimco Total Return Fund more than doubles U.S. gov't-related holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - Pimco more than doubled its holdings of U.S. government-related debt in its flagship Pimco Total Return Fund in June from the prior month, the firm reported on its website on Friday, as it looks for the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates slowly.

The Pimco Total Return Fund increased its holdings in U.S. government-related securities to 19.6 percent in June, up from 8.5 percent in May. The Pimco flagship fund also increased its mortgage holdings to 36.8 percent in June, compared with 34.6 percent in May, according to the Pimco website. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

