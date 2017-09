NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - The Pimco Total Return Fund decreased its exposure in U.S. government-related securities to 21.60 percent in March, from 35.29 percent in February, according to Pimco’s website on Friday.

Pimco Total Return Fund’s mortgage holdings held steady at 32.91 pct in March, compared with 32.86 percent in February, Pimco said.