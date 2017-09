NEW YORK, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Pimco’s New York office is addressing an “isolated issue with insects, and as a precautionary measure, the firm is fumigating certain areas of the office space,” a Pimco spokesman said in a statement on Wednesday.

Pimco, which oversees $1.97 trillion in assets as of June 30, is home to the world’s largest bond fund run by Bill Gross. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Bernadette Baum)