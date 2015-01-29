FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pimco expands dividend offerings with launch of two new funds
#Market News
January 29, 2015 / 3:50 PM / 3 years ago

Pimco expands dividend offerings with launch of two new funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Bond giant Pimco on Thursday launched two dividend funds designed to invest in regional stocks that potentially offer attractive yields, growing dividends and long-term capital appreciation.

The Pimco U.S. Dividend Fund aims to invest in 25 to 35 domestic, dividend-paying stocks while the Pimco International Dividend Fund invests in 40 to 80 dividend-paying companies in developed and emerging markets outside of the U.S. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

