Pimco expands dividend offerings with launch of two new funds

NEW YORK, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Bond giant Pimco on Thursday launched two dividend funds designed to invest in regional stocks that potentially offer attractive yields, growing dividends and long-term capital appreciation.

The Pimco U.S. Dividend Fund aims to invest in 25 to 35 domestic, dividend-paying stocks while the Pimco International Dividend Fund invests in 40 to 80 dividend-paying companies in developed and emerging markets outside of the U.S. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)