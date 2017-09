NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Pimco, the biggest emerging market bond portfolio manager in the world, posted a record total outflow of $5.8 billion from its emerging market funds so far this year ended November, according to Morningstar data on Wednesday.

The year-to-date figure easily surpasses 2013’s total outflow of $2.0 billion, mutual-fund data provider Morningstar said.