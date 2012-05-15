PIMCO: Euro zone to 'evolve into smaller' entity

NEW YORK, May 15 (Reuters) - Pacific Investment Management Co., which manages the world’s largest bond fund, sees a high probability that the euro zone “will evolve into a smaller and less imperfect entity.”

“Simply put, the status quo is no longer an option for Europe over the three- to five-year horizon,” PIMCO Chief Executive Officer Mohamed El-Erian wrote in a report outlining the Newport Beach, California-based company’s medium-term economic outlook. “The higher probability outcome is that the eurozone will evolve into a smaller and less imperfect entity - namely, a closer political union of countries with more similar conditions.”

El-Erian said PIMCO believes that the smaller union would likely include the big four - France, Germany, Italy and Spain - which, together with other remaining members, would be underpinned by “much stronger regional coordination and financing mechanisms.”

El-Erian, who also shares the title of co-chief investment officer with Bill Gross, helping to oversee more than $1.77 trillion in assets, said PIMCO recommends exposure in real assets and high-quality stocks in light of an increasingly volatile global economy in the next three to five years.

Real assets typically are physical assets - gold or land, for example - or specific assets such as patents. In his report, El-Erian did not define the type of real assets that PIMCO recommends.

PIMCO also predicts the Federal Reserve will maintain “financial repression” and that emerging economies will grow more rapidly than the United States and Europe.

El-Erian said that the evolution into a smaller and less imperfect zone - as leaders need to do in order to save their important and historical European project, and avoid a major disruption to the global economy - is “expensive and uncertain.”

He added that the process requires a lot of proper coordination, a more balanced policy mix, stronger financial circuit breakers, less vulnerable banks, and “quite a bit of luck, too.”

El-Erian added that “it could even take a major fragmentation scare to force political leaders to act in a sustained manner.”

NO LONGER ‘EMERGING’

He said “emerging” economies will grow about 5 percent each year while advanced economies will grow about 1 percent each year. Both estimates are a whole percentage point less than last year’s estimates.

Inflationary pressures will build, El-Erian added, especially in response to labor market problems in advanced economies and drawn-out accommodative monetary policies from central banks.

As an investing approach, El-Erian said to seek stocks and corporate bonds from companies that have ample cash and “exposure to growth areas,” high-quality government bonds that are supported by “credible central bank policies” and real assets.

Regarding currencies, El-Erian said the U.S. dollar should “continue to be the main recipient of flight-to-quality capital.”