Pimco Total Return Fund posts $5.6 bln net outflows in April
#Market News
May 4, 2015 / 8:07 PM / 2 years ago

Pimco Total Return Fund posts $5.6 bln net outflows in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Investors yanked another $5.6 billion from the Pimco Total Return Fund last month, down from withdrawals of $7.3 billion the previous month, Pimco said on Monday.

April’s outflow, the 24th straight month of withdrawals, leaves the Pimco Total Return Fund’s assets at $110.4 billion at end of April. That’s down from $117.4 billion of assets at the end of March.

The Pimco Total Return Fund delivered a net after fee return of 1.62 percent in four months of year, outperforming its benchmark by 38 basis points, Pimco said. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
