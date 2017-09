NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - The Pimco Total Return Fund, one of the world’s largest bond funds, posted $3 billion in net outflows in June, compared with $2.7 billion net withdrawals in May, Pimco said Thursday on its website.

The Pimco Income Fund, overseen by Group Chief Investment Officer Dan Ivascyn, posted about $1.5 billion in inflows in June, Pimco added. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Diane Craft)