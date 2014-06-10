FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pimco Total Return fund ups US government-related holdings to 50 pct in May
June 10, 2014

Pimco Total Return fund ups US government-related holdings to 50 pct in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - The Pimco Total Return Fund, overseen by Bill Gross, increased its U.S. government-related holdings to 50 percent in May from 41 percent in April, according to Pimco’s website on Tuesday.

The Pimco Total Return Fund also increased its mortgage holdings to 22 percent in May from 19 percent in April, Pimco added.

The Pimco Total Return Fund reduced its U.S. credit holdings to 11 percent in May from 12 percent in April. The Pimco Total Return Fund also showed a negative 9 percent money market and net cash exposure in May from 5 percent in April. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese)

