Pimco Total Return cuts U.S. government debt to 47 pct in June- Pimco
July 10, 2014 / 9:45 PM / 3 years ago

Pimco Total Return cuts U.S. government debt to 47 pct in June- Pimco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - The Pimco Total Return Fund, overseen by Bill Gross, slightly decreased its U.S. government-related holdings to 47 percent in June from 50 percent in May, according to Pimco’s website on Thursday.

The Pimco Total Return Fund kept its mortgage holdings unchanged in June at 22 percent, Pimco added.

The Pimco Total Return Fund slightly increased its U.S. credit holdings to 12 percent in May, up from 11 percent the previous month. The Pimco Total Return Fund also showed a negative 11 percent money market and net cash exposure in June, compared with negative 9 percent in May. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Diane Craft)

