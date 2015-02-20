FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Funds News
February 20, 2015 / 1:21 PM / 3 years ago

McCulley steps down as Pimco chief economist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Pimco on Friday said Paul McCulley had stepped down as chief economist and as a managing director, a role he had assumed last May at the request of Bill Gross, who at the time was the investment firm’s chief investment officer.

The move comes just 10 days after Pimco hired former Morgan Stanley chief economist Joachim Fels as its “global economic adviser” and a managing director, a move that had raised questions about McCulley’s role at the Newport Beach, California-based firm, a unit of German insurer Allianz SE. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

