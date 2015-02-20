FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McCulley says decided to quit from Pimco weekend after Gross resigned
February 20, 2015

McCulley says decided to quit from Pimco weekend after Gross resigned

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Ex-Pimco chief economist Paul McCulley said on Friday that he made the decision to step down from his position the weekend after Bill Gross, then chief investment officer, resigned from the firm on September 26.

“I made the decision to step down from this position over the weekend after Bill resigned on September 26: The existential reason I took the job had left the building,” McCulley told Reuters in an email statement. “Today represents the implementation of that decision, reflecting sufficient passage of time not to be distractive of a firm that will always be special in my heart.” (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)

