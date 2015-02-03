FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investors pull $11.6 bln from Pimco Total Return Fund in January
February 3, 2015 / 9:06 PM / 3 years ago

Investors pull $11.6 bln from Pimco Total Return Fund in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The abrupt departure of Bill Gross continues to haunt Pimco as the giant bond manager on Tuesday disclosed that investors in January withdrew $11.6 billion from the flagship fund Gross oversaw.

While the cash withdrawal from the Pimco Total Return Fund is a notable reduction from December’s net outflows of $19.4 billion, outflows have been elevated since Gross’ exit on Sept. 26.

Pimco has seen $68 billion of cash withdrawals from the Pimco Total Return Fund in the four months since the end of September. Additionally, investors pulled $150 billion from Pimco’s U.S. open-end mutual funds for 2014, according to Morningstar data. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Christian Plumb)

