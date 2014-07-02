FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pimco Total Return Fund had net outflows of $4.5 bln in June -Morningstar
July 2, 2014

Pimco Total Return Fund had net outflows of $4.5 bln in June -Morningstar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - The Pimco Total Return Fund, the world’s largest bond fund run by Bill Gross, had net outflows of $4.5 billion in June, marking its 14th straight month of outflows, according to Morningstar data on Wednesday.

The Pimco Total Return Fund had $225 billion in assets under management at the end of June, Morningstar said.

The Pimco Total Return ETF had net inflows of $33 million in June, breaking its outflow streak, Morningstar said. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

